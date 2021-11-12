100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at the 103 Mile area Thursday evening, at around 6:15 PM.

Firefighters entered the home, and found a garbage can that had allegedly been intentionally lit on fire by the lone occupant.

The 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene for water supply assistance.

The fire was fully extinguished and the smoke was ventilated from the home.

No injuries to the occupant or firefighters were sustained, and the scene was turned over to RCMP.