The 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the Royal Bank along Birch Avenue on a report of threats made Wednesday just before noon.

According to police, bank employees reported two people, one female and one male, came into the bank together, got into an argument with a bank employee over their own account access, and committed several offences. The female involved allegedly made threats to the teller, indicating they would come back with a gun and shoot the employee. The male with her allegedly caused a disturbance, and attempted to smash the barrier between the teller and himself, after not liking the answer provided by the employee regarding an account issue. Police say both left the bank, and fled in a vehicle.

RCMP officers quickly located and arrested the female driver, who is known to police. Police say she remains in police custody at this time. The male involved, who is also known to police, was not located, and is still being sought after by police for the mischief offence at the bank.

Police say there were several employees and customers in the bank and outside at the time of the incident, there is high quality video and photographs of the incident, and the bank staff is cooperating with the investigation.

The 100 Mile House RCMP believe this was an isolated incident created by both individuals, and there is no further risk to the public at this time.

Police say the parties involved cannot be identified as there have not been charges sworn by Crown Counsel.

Anyone with more information on the event is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.