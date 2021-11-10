Two local non-profit organizations will be profiting from the fundraising efforts of two Cariboo Rona Stores.

During the entire month of September, the stores in Quesnel and Williams Lake took part in the annual Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign and will be making their donations to Diabetes Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

District Manager for Lowe’s Canada for the BC Interior, Dale Girard explains how they did it.

“We had our cashiers and our associates at the front end ask for simple donations to our regular customers and see if they want to support these great charities who do great work in the communities and of course the company will meet a fifty percent match up to two-thousand per store.”

As part of this campaign, participating Rona stores are invited to select an organization they wish to support and fundraise for the month of September.

Rona Quesnel will be giving just under 32-hundred dollars to Diabetes Canada and Rona Williams Lake will be donating 14-hundred and 80 dollars to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

Each year the Heroes campaign rallies the Lowe’s Canada Network to fundraise for local non-profit organizations or public schools.