The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting a decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health areas.

137 new cases were reported for last week (October 31st to November 6th), 69 of which were in the Quesnel local health area, 65 were in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, and 3 were in the 100 Mile area.

The week before (October 24th to 30th), 132 new cases were reported across the Cariboo’s local health areas. 67 of those cases were in the Quesnel area, 56 were in the Cariboo Chilcotin area, and 9 were in the 100 Mile House area.

The BCCDC reports that as of October 31st, there have been 1341 total cases in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, 713 in the Quesnel area, and 322 in the 100 Mile area since January 2020, for a total of 2,376 cases. Cumulative totals are reported at the end of each month

The BCCDC’s latest data also shows that 78% of eligible people in the Quensel and Cariboo/Chilcotin local health areas, and 77% in the 100 Mile House area have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a one percent increase in the Quesnel and Cariboo/Chilcotin areas and no change in the 100 Mile House area from last week.

For second doses, the BCCDC is reporting that 72% of eligible people in the 100 Mile House area, and 71% in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and Quesnel areas have received theirs. That’s a two percent increase in the Cariboo/Chilcotin, a one percent increase in the Quesnel area, and no change for the 100 Mile area.