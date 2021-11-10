Mariah Mannering going around the barrels at CFR (Photo supplied by Darlene Mannering)

It was a lucrative Canadian Finals Rodeo for a trio of Cariboo cowgirls.

Quesnel’s Mariah Mannering had the best results in Red Deer, Alberta.

She was a model of consistency with a third, two fourths and a 5th, and didn’t finish worse than 6th out of the 12 competitors in any of the 6 performances.

As a result, Mannering was 2nd in the average and won more than 20 thousand dollars at the finals.

She ends up 6th in the overall standings for the year.

Brooke Wills, the defending champion who is also from Quesnel originally, was 5th overall for the year after winning $18,480 dollars the Canadian Finals.

She won one go round and was also 2nd and 4th.

Kirsty White of 150 Mile had a 4th and a 5th at the finals and was 4th in the average for more than 32-hundred dollars.

White wound up in 10th place on the overall season.