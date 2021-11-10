The Cariboo has lost yet another recognizable radio voice.

Ken Wilson passed away on October 31st after a courageous battle with cancer.

Former Vista Radio Station Manager in the Cariboo, and long-time friend, Terry Shepherd, reflected on one of Wilson’s many accomplishments in his 25-year broadcasting career, bringing radio to the South Cariboo.

“That was probably one of Ken Wilson’s monumental achievements in his life as a broadcaster when he put CKBX in 100 Mile House on the air in 1970 and the station just celebrated its 50th anniversary this past summer.”

Wilson also was instrumental, along with Gil McCall in putting CCFM Super Country on the Air out of Williams Lake on August 31st, 1987.

When he wasn’t broadcasting, Ken Wilson was busy with Kinsmen, Toastmasters, Community Futures, the United Church, the Legion, supporting provincial and local politics, and volunteering to MC special events and activities.

Terry Shepherd, said there was one particular organization that he remembered Wilson volunteered for.

“The most notable one was the Chamber of Commerce in Williams Lake right up until recent years. Ken was very active there, he started up in the early days of 100 Mile House the annual fishing derby’s which we all took part in and Ken was an avid fisherman.”

In the summer of 2016, Wilson was honored with the Fellow of the BC Chamber of Commerce award which only 29 other chamber members have received at that time in the past 69 years.

“Ken was really well-liked in the community, I know from the political aspect that he’s heard from many of the community leaders over the years, he’s been in touch with them.” Shepherd said, “Ken was well known throughout the communities of Williams Lake and 100 Mile House and remembered fondly by many, many people.”