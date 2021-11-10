Once again Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Cariboo are being affected by COVID-19.

There will be no public ceremony at the Quesnel cenotaph and wreaths will be laid by Royal Canadian Legion Number 94 members tomorrow morning.

In Williams Lake, Second Vice-Chair of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, Nancy Giesbrecht talked about the changes planned for this year.

“There will not be a parade because our main responsibility is the safety of our veterans and of course we must also comply with the most recent COVID restrictions for Interior Health. There will be a small ceremony and there still will be wreaths laid. We are encouraging people who want to pay their respects to still honor the two minutes of silence. If people need to come down, then make sure that you honor the six feet of distance and wear your masks.”

In the South Cariboo, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 will observe Remembrance Day with a drive-by vehicle parade along Birch Avenue past the cenotaph.

Birch Avenue will be closed starting at 10:30 tomorrow morning from First to Fifth Streets.