The union and the company that owns Gibraltar Mine will be going back to the bargaining table soon.

Curtis Finley, the President of Unifor Local 30-18, goes over the latest developments.

“We me with the employer yesterday over a ZOOM meeting. We notified them of the strike mandate that we received from the membership, and they said they were open to meaningful bargaining going forward, we want to meet as soon as possible, and try to get to resolve without any labour dispute.”

Finley says they don’t have any dates for bargaining, but he feels it will be soon.

“No we’re working to try and find some dates. It does sound like possibly the weekend, or for sure the start of next week.”

Union members voted 98 percent in favor of strike action if necessary last week.

Finley says wages continues to be the main stumbling block to a deal.

There are around 530 union members, from Quesnel and Williams Lake, working at the mine.