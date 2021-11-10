Four communities in the Cariboo area will be receiving grants in lieu of municipal property taxes from the province this year.

“Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we’re reimbursing municipalities for the important services they provide to provincial properties so they can fund the services and projects that meet the needs of their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The funding makes a big difference in communities throughout B.C., particularly now, as local governments and the people they serve navigate the economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Every year in November, the province pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities for properties owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings. Municipalities use the grants to fund and maintain public services and local infrastructure projects.

Four communities in the Cariboo are receiving the grants:

City of Williams Lake – $92,561

District of 100 Mile House – $20,885

District of Wells – $1,829

City of Quesnel – $69,692

According to the province, grant calculations are determined under the Municipal Aid Act. Schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes and are not included in the calculation. Provincial assets such as highways, forests, and parks or land under the control management or administration of a Crown corporation are also excluded.