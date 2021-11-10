(Files by Brendan Pawliw – My Prince George Now)

Over 20 Search and Rescue members from PG and Quesnel were called in to help locate a missing youth in the Hixon area.

According to the Prince George RCMP, a woman reported her son missing just after 9am yesterday (Tuesday).

Later that day, the boy was located several hours later by police after he attempted to hitchhike in the Hart area of PG.

Dave Merritt with PG SAR noted with the winter season fast approaching, searches will become a little more difficult.

“We still send searchers out at night as long as there is no avalanche risk. That’s the other factor we have to consider as we get into the snow season – the avalanche risk can stop us from getting into avalanche terrain but the darkness doesn’t stop we just might not be able to fly.”

Police noted the boy has a history of running away.