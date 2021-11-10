The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee has endorsed a bid to bring a Junior B hockey team to Quesnel.

Members of Quesnel City Council and the northern Cariboo Regional District Directors unanimously supported the idea at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Mary Sjostrom is the CRD Director for Area A.

“The general feeling was of excitement and they were asked to provide a letter of support and confirm that ice time would be available for the Junior B team to play at the West Fraser Centre, and that was supported. That would be starting in 2022-2023 season.”

Sjostrom says she and others did raise one concern.

“Although the report did indicate that the Junior B team had communicated with other groups, particularly with the Kangaroos, I just wanted to make sure that we, as the owners and operators of the building, that we were communicating with all groups to make them aware.”

Sjostrom says if you’re going to start a new relationship you may as well get off on the right foot.

She says staff did make a commitment to go out and talk to all parties.

Sjostrom says they weren’t told when a decision on whether or not Quesnel gets a KIJHL team might be made.