The Social Planning Council of Williams Lake and area and the Community Well-being and Safety Plan Initiative, sponsored by the City of Williams Lake are partnering to gather input on how the COVID-19 has impacted the citizens of Williams Lake.

The focus of the survey is to better understand the impact on individuals and households in terms of how the pandemic has affected their income, housing stability, food security, and mental health, and how needs for supports and services nay have changed.

“We’ve heard a lot anecdotally about how the pandemic is impacting our community and the survey is an attempt to gather a bit more detailed information,” says Anne Burrill, Executive Director of the Social Planning Council.

The survey is available online and is completely anonymous, and doesn’t not collect any identifying information.