Martin Kruus, Education Coordinator with Scout Island Nature Centre, hopes to complete the installation of 10 new PurpleAir Monitors in Williams Lake at key locations. Air quality data from the monitors is uploaded to a website map in real time in order to model variability of air quality in the Williams Lake airshed. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake City Hall is one of 10 strategic locations selected to have new air monitoring stations.

In addition to City Hall, there are currently 6 other of these devices installed at Scout Island Nature Centre at the Nature House, South Lakeside, Westridge, and North Lakeside Drives, Commodore Crescent, and near the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club.

The City said 3 proposed future areas that will receive these monitors include the Williams Lake Fire Hall, Glendale North, and Columneetza Secondary.

Martin Kruus, the Education Coordinator with Scout Island Nature Centre, who will be installing and monitoring the devices, said in a release, “The goal is to collect data over an entire year. The data is intended to encompass all four seasons and measure climate and human activity effects like wind, dust, inversions, or forest fires, to name a few, to paint a picture of what’s happening in the Williams Lake airshed.”

Kruus hopes to have all 10 monitors installed by early to mid-November.

The project is being supported by the Ministry of Environment, along with Pinnacle Pellet and Atlantic Power, who are purchasing 10 new PurpleAir Monitors.