Constable Jennifer Cooper of the PG RCMP addresses the media outside the 5th Avenue detachment. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

(Files y Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A pair of overnight shootings are under investigation by the Prince George RCMP.

The first one occurred just after 2:30 am on Thursday at the 6100 block Poplar Place.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says when investigators arrived they found a vehicle with several bullet holes in it.

“Police spoke with witnesses who saw an unfamiliar Dodge Ram truck on the street around that same time but it is uncertain at this point whether or not the truck was involved or not.”

A second incident happened two hours later (4:30am) on the 2200 block of Queensway.

When police entered the home, they found two people inside with minor gunshot wounds – both were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“Investigators believe the suspects were outside the residence at the time of the shooting so we are looking for anyone who saw or heard anything that does not fit in with their neighborhood,” added Cooper.

Police say both files are unrelated and appear to be targeted incidents.