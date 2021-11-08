Williams Lake RCMP along with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue continues the search for a missing man following a boating mishap on Horsefly Lake.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said RCMP was notified of the missing 60-year-old man yesterday evening just after 6:30 after he fell into the water.

“A search was conducted by RCMP, Search and Rescue, DFO, and Fire/Rescue however the man had not been located,” Saunderson said.

Police said the search was called off due to darkness and resumed at first light.

RCMP is asking people to avoid the area as Central Cariboo Search and Rescue continues efforts to locate the missing man.