Marie Sharpe and Chilcotin Road Elementary back on Interior Health School Exposures list
Photo by MyCaribooNow staff
More schools in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District are receiving more dates on Interior Health’s potential COVID-19 exposures list.
Marie Sharpe Elementary and Chilcotin Road were recently re-added to the list with dates in late October.
Other schools in the district have received new dates as well, the full list of exposures includes:
- Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus), Williams Lake – Oct. 25th, 26th 28th
- Lake City Secondary (Williams Lake Campus), Williams Lake – Oct. 25th – 27th
- 100 Mile House Elementary, 100 Mile House – Oct. 25th, 26th
- Chilcotin Road, Williams Lake – Oct. 27th – 29th
- Marie Sharpe Elementary, Williams Lake – Oct. 26th – 29th
According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.