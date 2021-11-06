More schools in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District are receiving more dates on Interior Health’s potential COVID-19 exposures list.

Marie Sharpe Elementary and Chilcotin Road were recently re-added to the list with dates in late October.

Other schools in the district have received new dates as well, the full list of exposures includes:

Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus), Williams Lake – Oct. 25th, 26th 28th

Lake City Secondary (Williams Lake Campus), Williams Lake – Oct. 25th – 27th

100 Mile House Elementary, 100 Mile House – Oct. 25th, 26th

Chilcotin Road, Williams Lake – Oct. 27th – 29th

Marie Sharpe Elementary, Williams Lake – Oct. 26th – 29th

According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.