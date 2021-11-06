(Files by Dione Wearmouth – My Prince George Now)

Melanie Tristan is warning fellow Prince George residents to remain cautious of bears after a close encounter in the Uplands area on Thursday evening.

Tristan says she was sitting on her porch step around 9:30 pm in the dark when a bear came up and licked her hand.

“I just saw something black out of the corner of my eye and then about two feet away I just looked over and saw the bear and it was heading right towards me and I was like oh my goodness, like what do I do?” she explained.

She had no idea what to do, and wondered whether or not she should run away, however, Tristan decided to sit completely still as she didn’t want to spook the animal.

“It was just sheer panic, so I just stayed still, held my breath and the bear came up in front of me and then kind of went around the right side and licked my hand,” she said, “he went in for a second lick and his mouth was open a little and I was just like oh no no! So I just kind of pulled my hand back and that kind of startled him a bit and that’s when he backed up and was on his hind legs with his arms kind of crouched in.”

Tristan says she thought she was going to die, especially since her friends’ brother was killed in a bear attack several years ago in Mackenzie.

She is now reminding residents to protect themselves by keeping an eye out for wildlife, especially at night.

“When I was talking to my neighbour afterwards, she sent me a video clip, so I have a tree that’s in my yard about 10 feet away from my porch and of course my yards completely dark and the bear was actually standing up against the tree but he was so quiet I didn’t hear anything at all and he was there the entire time while I was outside and I didn’t see or hear him.”

The Conservation Office has reported a substantial increase in bear sightings in the Prince George area this year.

In all of 2019 there were 902 sightings reported in the area, while at the beginning of October, there were already 1,485 calls for this year.

Any human-wildlife interactions that may pose a threat to public safety can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

The Northern Bear Awareness Society reminds residents to manage bear attractants by taking some steps listed on their website, such as keeping garbage indoors or in a bear-resistant closed shed.