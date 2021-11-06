The 100 Mile House Wranglers are back on the right track, picking up a win over the Summerland Steam, and their third win in a row.

Finley Enns opened the scoring for the Wranglers in the first, with Ethan Sanders and Christian Gambler picking up assists. Sanders would add one of his own less than a minute later, with Nathan Bohmer picking up the assist.

The Wranglers continued in the second with an onslaught of goals from Colton Thon (PP, assists Garth Rasmussen and Tyler Lalikeas), Kaden Ernst (assist Gambler), Rylan Kent (assist Gambler), and Nathan Bohmer (assist Maguire Retzlaff).

Bohmer continued his goal-scoring ways in the third, opening the period with a marker, assisted by Kyler Opp. The Steam would answer with one of their own from Jackson MacDonald, assisted by Tristan Weill and Cole Waldbillig. Bohmer would add one more for the hat-trick on a penalty shot with a nifty no-move goal, to cap off the 8-1 win for the Wranglers.

Loic Mainguy-Crepault stopped 44 of 45 shots faced, and was named player of the game for the Wranglers.

With the win, the Wranglers move to 4-5 on the season. Tonight, the Wranglers are on the road to Revelstoke to take on the Grizzlies. The Wranglers have played the Grizzlies twice so far this season, and won both of those games.