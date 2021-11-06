One patient of GR Baker COVID-19 Outbreak has passed away
Emergency room entrance at GR Baker Hospital (GHenderson-MyCariboonow-staff)
Northern Health says one patient who had tested positive in association with the COVID-19 outbreak at GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel has passed away.
Northern Health says the total number of outbreak-associated cases has not changed.
To date, there have been five patients and five staff with lab-confirmed cases.
The outbreak was initially declared on October 14th, 2021.
Northern Health says an update will be available early next week.