Effective January 3rd, all City of Quesnel staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, the City says all volunteers and contractors entering a City owned or operated facility or worksite will also be required to provide proof of vaccination.

“The health and safety of our employees and local residents are our top priority,” said City Manager Byron Johnson. “We continue to follow guidance from Public Health. Public Health has consistently communicated that vaccination is the best way to keep ourselves, our co-workers, our families, and our community safe.”

The City says they will accommodate those employees who require an exemption from the policy on the basis of a protected legal ground, such as for medical or other grounds protected under the Human Rights Code of BC.

The full details of the policy are being finalized.