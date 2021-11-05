October this year was colder and drier than average for the Cariboo according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“For Quesnel, we saw the average temperature this October be 4.9 degrees, the normal is 5.5 degrees so it was o.6 degrees below average,” Sekhon says, “For Williams Lake, similar story but a little closer to average, 4.4 degrees for October 2021, compared to the average of 4.6, so almost close to normal.”

Sekhon says both Quesnel and Williams Lake each received only about 61% of the average precipitation for the month.

For November, Sekhon says there’s a potential system that could bring snow and strong winds, but the rest of the month is up in the air.

“There’s not a whole lot to go off for the seasonal forecast, we don’t see a lot of consistency. It’s going to be one of those months, and into the Winter as well that we have to monitor on a daily or even weekly basis, so just stay tuned to the forecast.”