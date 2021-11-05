The unemployment rate for October in the Cariboo was much lower than it was a year ago.

“The unemployment rate in October was 6.7%,” says Stats Canada Labour Force Analyst Vincent Ferrao, “a year ago it was much higher, we were deep into the pandemic at that time, it was 10.6%. Two years ago, October 2019, when we were not in the pandemic, it was 6.8%.”

Ferrao says there are 86,200 people working in the Cariboo in October this year. He says there were 86,000 in October 2020.

Ferrao says the unemployment rate for British Columbia is 5.6%, which is not the lowest in Canada. Manitoba has the lowest in Canada, at 5.3%