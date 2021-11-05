Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)
B.C. is reporting 596 new cases of COVID-19, as there are now 4,451 active cases in the province.
Of the active cases, 438 individuals are in hospital and 130 are in intensive care.
8 more people have died in BC, including three Northerners as BC’s death toll is now 2,200.
The new/active cases include:
- 222 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,927
- 46 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 115 new cases in Interior Health
- 159 new cases in Northern Health
- 54 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases, and from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 they accounted for 71.8% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2) – Total 3,532
- Not vaccinated: 2,096 (59.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 182 (5.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,254 (35.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 20 to Nov. 2) – Total 447
- Not vaccinated: 293 (65.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 126 (28.2%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2)
- Not vaccinated: 269.4
- Partially vaccinated: 62.7
- Fully vaccinated: 29.0
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 20 to Nov. 2)
- Not vaccinated: 56.4
- Partially vaccinated: 13.9
- Fully vaccinated: 2.8
90.1% (4,176,649) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.6% (3,968,494) have received their second dose.
In addition, 90.5% (3,915,733) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.2% (3,728,579) have received their second dose.