The latest development, according to Cariboo Regional District Board Chair Margo Wagner, is that the Mayor has agreed to step aside.

As a result, Wagner says they won’t be forwarding a special resolution to Council.

“We had a special resolution that was sent out to the Directors by e-mail and it basically was requesting the City of Williams Lake Council to consider rescinding the appointment of Mayor Cobb to the Regional District Board. The vote passed but I have just learned recently that Mayor Cobb has decided to step down immediately, so we will not be forwarding a request onto Council because Mayor Cobb has already taken care of it himself.”

Wagner thanked Cobb for his years of service.

“I would like to publicly thank Mayor Cobb for his years on the Regional District Board. His extensive political knowledge has certainly been an asset and I want to thank him for the years that he’s given, and we look forward to welcoming the new Council representative, who we don’t know who is it yet.”

Cobb has come under fire for a Facebook post that he shared on “the other side of residential schools.”

Cobb has released the following statement:

“After much reflection and additional discussion with Council, once again I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the negative impact they have had. I have made the decision to remove myself from all external City of Williams Lake appointments, including the Cariboo Regional District Board and the City’s appointment to the Chamber of Commerce, Williams Lake Downtown Business Improvement Association and the Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet Regional Advisory Committee, effective immediately to allow myself to reflect on the current situation. After a meeting with members of Council, new Council appointments will be made to those positions. It is not my intent to step down as Mayor. I will continue to serve my community as I was elected to do and will work hard for the betterment of our entire community. The City continues to promote investment, development, and opportunity, and will continue its good work. There are many important projects underway that we will continue to make progress on.”