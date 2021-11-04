The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jocelyne Crate.

Edmonton Police Service received a report of a missing person on November 3rd. Police say it was reported that Crate had taken a family member’s vehicle on October 22nd, and had not been seen since. Police say the automobile was found abandoned in Williams Lake a few days later.

According to police, it is believed but not confirmed that she was seen at a residence on South Lakeside Drive in Williams Lake on Tuesday, November 2nd. It was reported that Crate took a vehicle, a green 1995 Toyota Tacoma with BC Licence plate LL6 611, from the residence and may be headed to Kamloops.

Jocelyn Crate is described as:

Caucasian female

33-years-old

5’3 or 160 cms

119 lbs or 54 kgs

Pockmarked/acne complexion

Brown, curly, shoulder-length hair

Blue eyes

Police say Crate has medical and addiction issues, and they are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information on Jocelyne Crate or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.