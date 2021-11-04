Performance number two of the Canadian Finals Rodeo goes tonight at 7 o’clock our time in Red Deer, Alberta.

Mariah Mannering from Quesnel was 4th in the Ladies Barrel Racing last night for $2,160 in earnings.

That moved her from 9th place overall going into the finals into the 7th position of 12 going into tonight.

Kirsty White of 150 Mile was 6th in last night opening go-round, but now sits 10th overall, as only the top five make money at the finals.

Brooke Wills, the reigning Canadian champion, was 8th last night and is in 6th place overall.