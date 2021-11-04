Two more deaths connected to Deni House outbreak
Deni House (D. Bain, My Cariboo Now staff)
A COVID-19 outbreak in Williams Lake has claimed two more lives.
Interior Health says three deaths are now connected to the outbreak at the Deni House long-term care facility.
Interior Health says there are still 12 cases at the facility, 10 residents and two staff. In Interior Health’s daily report, it does not say if the deaths were staff or residents.
The outbreak was initially declared on October 19th, 2021.