The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting a decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health areas.

132 new cases were reported for last week (October 24th to 30th), 67 of which were in the Quesnel local health area, 56 were in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, and 9 were in the 100 Mile area.

The week before (October 17th to 23rd), 152 new cases were reported across the Cariboo’s local health areas. 97 of those cases were in the Quesnel area, 52 were in the Cariboo Chilcotin area, and 3 were in the 100 Mile House area.

The BCCDC reports that as of October 31st, there have been 1341 total cases in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, 713 in the Quesnel area, and 322 in the 100 Mile area since January 2020, for a total of 2,376 cases.

The BCCDC’s latest data also shows that 77% of eligible people in all three local health areas have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a one percent increase in the 100 Mile House and Cariboo/Chilcotin areas and no change in the Quesnel area from last week.

For second doses, the BCCDC is reporting that 72% of eligible people in the 100 Mile House area, 70% in the Quesnel area, and 69% in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area have received theirs. That’s a one percent increase in each of the three areas from a week ago.