All City of Williams Lake employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and provide proof of vaccination unless they have an approved accommodation under the provisions of the Human Rights Code of BC.

The City announced that all members of Council, contractors, volunteer firefighters, and other volunteers entering a City-owned or operated facility will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

“As always, the health and safety of City employees and our citizens is our top priority,” said Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca. “Public health officials, scientists and other medical experts have communicated repeatedly that vaccination is the best defense for preventing workplace transmission, serious illness, hospitalization and death due to the COVID-19 virus. The City of Williams Lake as a responsible employer continues to follow the direction from public health, and wants to be part of the solution.”

The policy will come into effect January 14th, 2022.

Right now, the City of Quesnel is not requiring full vaccination to work at the city.