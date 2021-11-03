100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover east of 100 Mile House Wednesday morning.

“Upon our arrival, we had one patient that was entrapped,” Fire Chief Roger Hollander says, “Our crews were able to extricate that patient by removing both doors as well as the doorpost that was in the way. We were able to pass that patient onto BC Ambulance for their care.”

Hollander added that the call volume is increasing for 100 Mile Fire Rescue this year.

“It’s increased almost every year, and we’re approximately to date, about 460 calls today, that’s this year to date,” Hollander explains, “so at this rate, we’ll probably be close to 500 calls for our department, which would be a record and puts a lot of stress on our paid on-call members.”

Hollander says when he first started in 100 Mile House six years ago, the department received 356 calls that year. He says there are a number of reasons the calls are increasing.

“We have a large area for our road rescue program, we have 10,000 square kilometres for our auto-extrication services,” Hollander says, “we do medical first responder program, as well as fire, so all categories are increasing, not just one particular category.”