An Air Quality Advisory has ended for Quesnel.

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy says the high concentrations of fine particulate matter that was in the air for a few days has now subsided.

The 24-hour reading in Quesnel was 28.7 micrograms per cubic metre, but is now down to 11.2, which is well below the provincial objective is 25.

Williams Lake is at just 6.4 micrograms per cubic metre.

The Ministry credits changing meteorological conditions for the improved conditions across the region.