Quesnel City Council unanimously gave the first three readings to the City of Quesnel Comprehensive Fees and Amendment Bylaw at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton went over the increases.

“Water fees are once again going up 5 percent because we have a lot of projects coming up in our water fund, sewer is just going up 2 percent to keep up with inflation. There are no major changes at the landfill or in several other areas.”

There is also no change for garbage fees.

In terms of dollars and cents, the increase for water is $11.28, and residents will be paying $5.48 for sewer once Council gives final reading to the bylaw.

There is also a new fee being added.

“This fee goes with the changes to the business licensing bylaw introducing a rate for commercial landlords business licenses.”

It won’t take effect in January though, as Council opted to delay it for one year.

The annual business license fee would still apply.