(Files by Brody Lanagar-MyPGNow)

BC is reporting 406 new cases of COVID-19, 86 are in Northern Health, 95 are in Interior Health.

There are 4,694 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 445 individuals are in hospital and 137 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 133 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,157

* 41 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 607

* 95 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 613

* 86 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 606

* 51 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 652

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

In the past 24 hours, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,186.

The new deaths include:

* Interior Health: one

* Northern Health: four

90.0% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 85.4% have received their second dose.

90.4% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 86.0% have received their second jab.

From Oct. 25-31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.4% of cases, and from Oct. 18-31, they accounted for 72.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Oct. 25-31) – Total 3,743

* Not vaccinated: 2,205 (58.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 204 (5.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,334 (35.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 18-31) – Total 381

* Not vaccinated: 255 (66.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 105 (27.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 25-31)

* Not vaccinated: 280.2

* Partially vaccinated: 70.0

* Fully vaccinated: 30.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 18-31)

* Not vaccinated: 48.3

* Partially vaccinated: 9.1

* Fully vaccinated: 2.3