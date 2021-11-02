The Office of the Auditor-General surveyed 140 BC public sector organizations on their fraud risk management practices and found them lacking.

BC’s Auditor General Michael Pickup said organizations could lose a lot of money if they didn’t put proper measures in place.

“The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners estimates that organizations could lose up to 5% of their revenue to fraud every year.”

Pickup’s report said of the 134 organizations that responded to the survey, 55% don’t conduct formal fraud risk management assessments.

“It’s important to do that, and I would add that it’s probably never been more important than now,” said Pickup.

That being said, 91% have internal controls to prevent fraud.

But 57% of public sector organizations don’t have policies and procedures in place when fraud occurs, and of the 43% that do have policies in place, 60% of them don’t have directions on when to contact the police.

The report gave recommendations for government entities and outlined key areas for improvement: