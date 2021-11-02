A man accused of attempted murder in Anahim Lake has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry for 32-year old Maverick West.

He is due back in court in Williams Lake on November 15th to fix a date for his trial.

Besides attempted murder, West is facing a laundry list of other charges including assault, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and robbery.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 66-hundred block of West Street for a possible break and enter just before 5 a.m. back on February 1st of 2020.

Upon arrival, police say the residents were visibly upset and told them that a suspect had damaged their vehicle, forced his way into the home and destroyed property within the house.

RCMP say the suspect was also accused of threatening them with a firearm.

The victims recognized the suspect as he was known to them, and police say an arrest was made without incident at another residence.