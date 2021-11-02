Interior Health reports more potential COVID-19 exposures at Cariboo Chilcotin Schools
Photo by MyCaribooNow staff
Interior Health is reporting more potential COVID-19 exposures at Cariboo-Chilcotin Schools.
According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Interior Health is reporting potential exposures for:
- Lake City Secondary (Columneetza Campus), Williams Lake – Oct. 18th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 25th
- Lake City Secondary (Williams Lake Campus), Williams Lake – Oct. 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 25th, 26th
- 100 Mile House Elementary, 100 Mile House – Oct. 25th, 26th
- Cataline Elementary, Williams Lake – Oct. 18th, 20th
Schools are removed from the potential exposure list 14 days after the last exposure date.