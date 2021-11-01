The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy says high concentrations of fine particulate matter is expected to persist until weather conditions change.

The reading in Quesnel over the past 24 hours is 28.7 micrograms per cubic metre, and the provincial objective is 25.

By comparison, Williams Lake is at just 11.1.

Exposure is mainly just a concern to those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes, as well as those with respiratory infections such as COVID-19.

Pregnant women, infants and older adults are also more susceptible.