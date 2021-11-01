All public sector employees in BC will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22nd.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix issued the stern reminder today (Monday).

He stated any workers who don’t get their first dose will be on the outside looking in.

“Public service employees who do not have at least one dose of the vaccine by November 22nd where there is not approved accommodation based on a medical condition or other protective grounds will be placed on unpaid leave for three months.”

Dix added employees who are still unvaccinated after the three-month, unpaid period may be terminated.

In addition, partially vaccinated employees who received only one dose may be offered alternate work arrangements and will be required to provide proof of vaccination within 35 days of receiving their first dose.

The policy applies to any employee working for the BC Public Service, regardless of whether the employee works on-site or remotely. This also includes employees of any board, commission, agency, or organization to which the Public Service Act applies.

Providing proof must be done by showing a digital or paper version of the BC Vaccine Card indicating the person has been fully vaccinated. Employees who do not provide this or refuse to disclose their vaccination status will be considered unvaccinated.