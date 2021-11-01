Accident ON Blackwater Road near the the golf course-photo provided by Burt Butcher)

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident south of town that resulted in three people being injured.

Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over a few of the details.

“At 8-55 in the morning a northbound Mercedes car lost control and rolled on highway 97 north of Mcleese Lake. One occupant was transported by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance.”

Weseen says Highway 97 was shut down for about 30 minutes, but is now open to alternating traffic

He says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Police in Quesnel also responded to a second accident earlier this morning.

“At around 6-20 in the morning a red passenger car left the road and collided with a power pole on the Blackwater Road near Yargo Road. The collision resulted in a power outage to the area.”

At its peak, 2200 BC Hydro customers were impacted.

Weseen says the driver was not injured.

He says speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in that collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.