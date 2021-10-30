The newest class of BC Sherrif recruits have graduated from the Justice Institue of British Columbia in New Westminster.

21 sheriffs from two classes celebrated completing their training, including one group whose ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19.

“Sheriffs play a critical role in our justice system, ensuring the safety of everyone who steps foot in a courthouse. Congratulations to the new recruits, and thank you for your hard work over the last several months,” said David Eby, Attorney

The Province says the newest recruits will be posted in Williams Lake, Prince George, Fort St. John, Terrace, Nelson, and in the Lower Mainland.