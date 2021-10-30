The 100 Mile House Wranglers are back in the win column after losing four straight.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies made their way to the South Cariboo Rec Centre last night for the first game of a back-to-back in 100 Mile House.

Maguire Ratzlaff opened the scoring for the Wranglers with a shorthanded goal, Nathan Bohmer and Garth Rasmussen picked up assists. Twenty seconds later, Bohmer picked up his own shorthanded marker for the Wranglers with Ratzlaff and Rasmussen tallying helpers. Luke Aston would score for the Grizzlies, making it a 2-1 game at the end of the first period.

The Wranglers added one goal from Ethan Sanders in the second, with Tyler Lalikeas and Jace Myers adding assists.

The Wranglers continued to wrangle up goals in the third. Reid Stumpf added an unassisted marker for 100 Mile House. The Grizzlies would come back with one from Bennett Kuhnlein with Cole Berg picking up the assist. Nathan Bohmer added his second of the game for the Wranglers, sealing the 5-2 win.

Casey Thomson started and played the whole game in net for the Wranglers, stopping 37 of 39 shots on net.

Maguire Ratzlaff was named the Wrangler’s player of the game with a goal and an assist.

Cole Berg received the honour for the Grizzlies, with one assist.