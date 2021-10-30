The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking information from the public after responding to a firearms incident in Williams Lake Friday night.

Police were called to a report of a single individual suffering from a single gunshot wound, inside an apartment in the 600 block of Carson Drive.

According to police, frontline officers responded immediately, securing the area and providing first aid. One individual was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“This investigation is in its very early stages, and the Williams Lake RCMP has deployed additional resources while it progresses,” says Corporal Brett Squire, “The public can expect to see officers in the area as the investigation unfolds.”

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public, should they have observed any suspicious activity in the area overnight, to contact them at (250) 392-6211.