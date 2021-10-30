The 100 Mile House Wranglers will be taking on an opponent tonight everyone wants to beat.

When fans arrive at the arena for Hockey Fights Cancer night, they will be given a piece of paper to write the name of a friend or family member that has lost their fight or are a cancer survivor.

“We’ve done this in the past, and it proves to be a pretty powerful event.” Greg Aiken, President of the Wranglers said, “We’re hoping everyone in attendance including the referees, the visiting team, everyone in the building, will hold up a card with a loved one’s name on it. I’m sure everyone in the building has been touched by cancer tragedies at some point.”

Aiken says they’ll also be doing some fundraising through cash donations at the game with proceeds going to the 100 Mile Hospice Society.

The Wranglers are finishing up their two-game homestand tonight at 7 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.