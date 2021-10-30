The province is reminding cannabis consumers and parents to be vigilant to ensure trick-or-treaters don’t get a surprise in their candy this weekend.

“No one wants to ruin the fun of a Halloween outing by confusing illegal cannabis edibles that often come in bright candy-like packaging,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The onus is on adults to keep our kids safe and to ensure that no child ends up in the hospital due to accidental poisoning.”

This weekend marks the third Halloween since Canada legalized cannabis edibles like baked goods and candies.

In BC, adults who are 19 or older can purchase, possess, and consume non-medical cannabis products.

Partygoers are also reminded to plan a safe ride home if they will be consuming cannabis or alcohol.

“As restrictions are beginning to lift for fully vaccinated people, more adults will feel safe to don a costume and celebrate this Halloween with friends, and you should also expect that more kids will be out trick-or-treating. We need the streets to be safe for them,” Farnworth said. “Police often face higher call volumes when Halloween falls on a weekend, so I’m asking people to be part of the solution rather than the problem. Don’t let a good time turn into a bad decision and, worse, a tragedy for a child’s family.”