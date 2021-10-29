Image provided by the Government of Canada and My Parry Sound Now Staff)

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

BC residents will soon be able to access Canada’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination.

Starting tomorrow (Saturday), it will be required when travelling in Canada by air, rail, or cruise ship.

Ottawa stated the federal proof of vaccination can also be used for international travel.

In addition, all travellers are encouraged to check the Government of Canada’s travel requirements and the requirements of the country to which they are travelling.

“The federal government is launching a proof of vaccination card to ensure that people who want to travel have what they need to do so,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“The federal card can be accessed in the same way as the BC Vaccine Card, which 3.7 million British Columbians have downloaded to enjoy non-essential activities throughout our provinces, such as dining in restaurants or attending a sporting event. By ensuring all of us are fully vaccinated, we can do more with the people we love, safely.”

Similar to the B.C. Vaccine Card, the new federal proof can be accessed through Health Gateway, the Ministry of Health’s web service, by phone or in person at most Service BC offices.

The provincial vaccine card will continue to be used for non-essential activities including going to a restaurant or sporting event.

The federal government will allow people in B.C. to use the provincial proof of vaccination to travel within Canada until November 30th.