(Files by Dione Wearmouth – My Prince George Now)

Liquor and food primary licensees in BC are now permitted to package and sell unmixed drinks such as a glass of wine, cider, draft beer, or an unmixed ounce of spirit for takeout and delivery with the purchase of a small meal.

The change comes into effect today (Friday), and responds to industry feedback from the Business Technical Advisory Panel and has the support of industry manufacturers following extensive consultation.

According to the province, this will create a new source of revenue for licensed restaurants and pubs.

This additional choice for consumers builds on other measures the government has recently approved, according to the province, which will benefit approximately 2,000 liquor-primary and 6,000 food-primary licensees in B.C.

Businesses can already sell full bottles of wine and spirits as well as mixed drinks packaged in single servings for takeout and delivery with the purchase of a meal.

The province adds this change could also limit health impacts associated with increased alcohol consumption, as a patron now has the option to buy a single serving instead of a full bottle of wine or spirit.