A program to support new innovative tourism ideas in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region is now available.

The Spark Mentorships and Grants Program will match selected applicants with a tourism mentor and provide a 3 thousand dollar seed grant, as well additional partner support to help develop new tourism experiences.

“So basically this program is designed to inspire entrepreneurs, small businesses, not for profit organizations, Indigenous Nations to come forward with creative ideas that will generate new tourism opportunities, experiences, and partnerships in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region,” said Kristi Denby the Industry Development and Program Manager for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

Denby said anyone looking for more information on the Sparks Program can get in touch with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association office in Williams Lake or go online https://www.tourisminnovation.ca/cariboochilcotincoast.html.

Applications are being accepted now through December 3rd, 2021.

Following the deadline, Denby said “applications will be reviewed by a jury, including local and Provincial Tourism innovators and leaders, and then there will be a finalist pitch session, which is based on kind of a tourism Dragons Den pitch on January 18th, 2022. Then there will be a selection of three winners from the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region”.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast “Spark” Program is presented by Destination BC and the Tourism Innovation lab, in collaboration with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and Community Futures.