Interior Health is encouraging residents to get their annual influenza or flu vaccine.

New in Interior Health, the flu shot is available free of charge to anyone six months of age and older at pharmacies and clinics throughout the region.

“Everyone is at risk of influenza and spreading it to others, and as we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19, we encourage all British Columbians to get immunized,” says Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer. “Now that the influenza vaccine is available at no cost to everyone who wants one, there’s no better time.”

According to Interior Health public health measures introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as handwashing, mask use and physical distancing also helped limit the spread of influenza.

Interior Health says some are at increased risk of severe disease and complications, including children under five years of age and over 65, people who are pregnant, Aboriginal, and those with underlying chronic health conditions.

BC residents are encouraged to find a location where the flu shot is available near them using the Immunize BC website.