(from the files of Dione Wearmouth MyPGNow staff)

Premier John Horgan will be undergoing surgery on his throat tomorrow (Friday).

“After noticing a lump in my neck, I went to the doctor to get a number of tests over the past few weeks. Those tests have revealed a growth in my throat that requires surgery tomorrow,” he stated.

Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.

For the time being, Minister Mike Farnworth will be appointed as Deputy Premier.

“Mike will be there as support if needed, but I will continue in all my roles as Premier, head of the executive council, the current chair of the Council of the Federation,” added Horgan.

In 2008, Horgan underwent treatment for bladder cancer.

“My message to all British Columbians is, please don’t wait. If you are concerned about something, don’t put it off. Go see a doctor, go to an urgent and primary care center to get it checked out as soon as you can.”

Interm Opposition Leader and Prince George Mount Robson MLA Shirley Bond released a statement on the news.

“I have known John Horgan for nearly two decades. We have both served British Columbians here in the Legislature for a very long time. Today’s news comes as a shock to all of us. These are the times to set aside politics and focus on the personal. This is about people who care about one another because nothing is more important than health and family. On behalf of the entire BC Liberal Caucus and all my colleagues, I want to send our best wishes to John Horgan and his family. ”