RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 97 just north of the Quesnel River Bridge at around 11-35 last (Wednesday) night.

Sergeant Richard Weseen describes what happened.

“A witness reported that a northbound Dodge truck was travelling at a high rate of speed down Dragon Lake Hill. After the truck crossed the bridge, the driver lost control, sheared off a tree and power pole, and then rolled over.”

Weseen says the driver and sole occupant was extricated from the vehicle and transported to GR Baker Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BC Hydro attended the scene to clear the road of the downed power lines, and Highway 97 was closed to traffic for just over an hour.

Weseen says an investigation is continuing to determine if speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.